TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.36%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

