Travala.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.01 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00004478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and $6.19 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,868,671 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

