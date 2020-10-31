TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

TA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $342.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 48.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 165.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 66.1% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

