TravelNote (TVNT) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $9,229.97 and approximately $2,706.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00206653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01200721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

