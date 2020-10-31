Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. AlphaValue cut Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

TPRKY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

