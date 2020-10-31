Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the September 30th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Trilogy Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TMQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

