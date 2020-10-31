TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.1-920.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.50 EPS.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.33 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

