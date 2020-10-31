TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,828,320.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,828,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00.

TNET stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,162,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 351,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 96,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 90,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $3,117,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.