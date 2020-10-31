Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Sells $873,106.71 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TBK stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

