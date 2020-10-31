Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO Sells $66,615.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TBK opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.