Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

