Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Up 15%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price rose 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,278,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,477,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Tronox alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.