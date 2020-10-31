Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:TROX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tronox by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Tronox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

