TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

TrueBlue stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,634,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 607,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

