Truist Raises Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $75.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.57.

NYSE SSTK opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $71.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,576,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,170,460 shares of company stock valued at $101,033,864 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

