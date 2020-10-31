Truist Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $100.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lowered by Truist from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $194,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TransUnion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 459,869 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $23,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TransUnion by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,048,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

