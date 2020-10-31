Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$3.00 Price Target for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James decreased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.08.

MEG opened at C$2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

