Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners raised their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.66.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,137. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

