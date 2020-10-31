U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

USCR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

USCR opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

