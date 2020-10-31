U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Up 14.4% on Strong Earnings

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $34.77. 506,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 406,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 193.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

