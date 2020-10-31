U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Robert D. Pischke Buys 11,984 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

