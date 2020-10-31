U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Robert D. Pischke Buys 11,984 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of USX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
