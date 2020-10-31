UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.35 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.10 ($2.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

