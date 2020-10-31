UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €31.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA:STM opened at €26.15 ($30.76) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.21. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

