UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €31.50 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA:STM opened at €26.15 ($30.76) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.21. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

