UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.