UBS Group Reiterates “$243.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.18.

MSFT opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

