UBS Group’s (UBS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $93,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

