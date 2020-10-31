Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Ultra Clean updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.63-0.77 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.77 EPS.

UCTT opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.12 million, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock worth $1,666,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

