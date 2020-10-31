Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.71.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,783 shares of company stock worth $10,818,758 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $285,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

