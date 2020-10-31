Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of UFI stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,682.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $133,199.80. Insiders acquired 23,535 shares of company stock worth $302,068 in the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

