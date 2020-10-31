United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UDIRF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Commerzbank cut United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UDIRF opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.