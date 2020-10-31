United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $175.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

UTHR stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $134.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

