Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 460,842 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,965,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

