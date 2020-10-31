Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unitil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

