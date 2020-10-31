Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.20

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $108.98, with a volume of 38300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,714,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

