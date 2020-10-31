Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Joel Wilentz Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Joel Wilentz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $12,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,412.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

