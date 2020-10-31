Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%.

ULH stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $531.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

