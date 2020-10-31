Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 290,258 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.