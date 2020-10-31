USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising longterm consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a byproduct of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 20% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $969.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.98%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.