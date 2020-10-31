USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. USA Truck has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

