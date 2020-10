Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.