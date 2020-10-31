Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 512.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 25.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

