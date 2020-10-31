Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $40.96 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $40.96 million and $1.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

