Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Up 80.3% in October

Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,700 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the September 30th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Valens GroWorks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

VLNCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Valens GroWorks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Valens GroWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

