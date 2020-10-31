ValuEngine Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.75 to $77.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $77.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Insiders sold 217,806 shares of company stock valued at $26,904,904 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

