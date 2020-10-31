ValuEngine Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised WestRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

