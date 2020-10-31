Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline updated its FY21 guidance to $1.57-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $19.67 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

