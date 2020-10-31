Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline updated its FY21 guidance to $1.57-1.67 EPS.

VVV stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,881 shares of company stock worth $795,574. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

