Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

