VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$10.31.

