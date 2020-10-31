VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD.AX) (ASX:SUBD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD.AX) (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$24.47.

